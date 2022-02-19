ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Position Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 629,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,434 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $18,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 48,030.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,908,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,271,000 after buying an additional 1,904,418 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,813,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,470,000 after purchasing an additional 100,991 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,640,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,922,000 after purchasing an additional 130,051 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,052,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,541,000 after buying an additional 147,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 55.5% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 598,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,676,000 after buying an additional 213,688 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

CNOB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st.

NASDAQ:CNOB opened at $33.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.29. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $74.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.43 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.15%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB).

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.