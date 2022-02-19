Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.400-$4.600 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.40-4.60 EPS.

ED opened at $84.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.94. Consolidated Edison has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $87.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.33%.

Several analysts recently commented on ED shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Guggenheim lowered Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wolfe Research raised Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.45.

In related news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 121 shares of company stock worth $9,750. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 336,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,606,000 after purchasing an additional 65,112 shares during the period. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $2,440,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 167.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 6,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

