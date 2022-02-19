Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.40-4.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.48. Consolidated Edison also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.400-$4.600 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho raised Consolidated Edison from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.45.

Shares of ED stock traded up $3.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,879,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.94. Consolidated Edison has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $87.67.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.33%.

In related news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 121 shares of company stock worth $9,750. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ED. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,291,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,210,000 after buying an additional 81,839 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 652,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,675,000 after purchasing an additional 19,416 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 336,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,606,000 after acquiring an additional 65,112 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 15,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

