Contrasting Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) and GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) and GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Phio Pharmaceuticals and GlaxoSmithKline’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phio Pharmaceuticals N/A -49.94% -45.05% GlaxoSmithKline 12.90% 26.33% 7.21%

This table compares Phio Pharmaceuticals and GlaxoSmithKline’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phio Pharmaceuticals $20,000.00 564.41 -$8.79 million ($1.21) -0.69 GlaxoSmithKline $46.91 billion 2.47 $6.03 billion $2.40 17.93

GlaxoSmithKline has higher revenue and earnings than Phio Pharmaceuticals. Phio Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GlaxoSmithKline, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.6% of Phio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of GlaxoSmithKline shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Phio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of GlaxoSmithKline shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Phio Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GlaxoSmithKline has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Phio Pharmaceuticals and GlaxoSmithKline, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phio Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 GlaxoSmithKline 1 7 2 0 2.10

Phio Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 619.42%. Given Phio Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Phio Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than GlaxoSmithKline.

Summary

GlaxoSmithKline beats Phio Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics that addresses unmet medical needs. Its clinical product candidate includes RXI-109, an RNAi compound developed for the reduction of dermal scarring in planned surgeries. The company was founded on September 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation. The Pharmaceuticals R&D segment focuses on science related to the immune system, the use of human genetics and advanced technologies, and is driven by the multiplier effect of Science x Technology x Culture. The Vaccines segment produces pediatric and adult vaccines to prevent a range of infectious diseases including, hepatitis A and B, diphtheria, tetanus and whooping cough, measles, mumps and rubella, polio, typhoid, influenza, and bacterial meningitis. The Consumer Healthcare segment develops and markets brands in the oral health, pain relief, respiratory, nutrition and gastro intestinal, and skin health categories. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

