Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $2.34 Million Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 357.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

NYSE EMN opened at $121.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $130.47. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.59 and its 200-day moving average is $113.27.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.06). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

In related news, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total transaction of $1,809,089.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EMN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.17.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.