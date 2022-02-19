Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,502 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Workday by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Workday by 2.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 144,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Workday in the second quarter worth $260,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 67.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the second quarter worth $52,260,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Workday from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $330.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, upgraded Workday to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.07.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $214.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,383.26, a P/E/G ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.23 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $252.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.51, for a total value of $168,450.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total value of $887,165.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 729,652 shares of company stock valued at $190,285,531 in the last quarter. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.