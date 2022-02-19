Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth $5,671,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,387,000 after buying an additional 6,901 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $9,505,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,170,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,537,000 after buying an additional 173,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $133.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.04. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $125.27 and a 12-month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.07%.

KMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $148.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.38.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

