Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $3.83 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 12.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,931 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,348,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 62,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,830,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $641.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $718.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $785.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $694.07.

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 158 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.87, for a total transaction of $91,461.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total value of $8,660,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,392 shares of company stock valued at $18,756,532 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock opened at $556.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $585.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $624.33. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $707.60. The stock has a market cap of $111.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 487.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

