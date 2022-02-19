Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases 712 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,306 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,104,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $946,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,820 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,112,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,041,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,557 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,479,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,105 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,771,000 after purchasing an additional 457,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 464,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,468,000 after purchasing an additional 263,489 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LEN shares. Barclays increased their price target on Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Lennar in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.53.

NYSE LEN opened at $89.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.27. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $77.86 and a 1-year high of $117.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.56 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 19.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.50%.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

