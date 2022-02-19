Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 158 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Corient Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at about $137,568,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at about $82,602,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 85.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 437,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,490,000 after purchasing an additional 201,915 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 186.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 295,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,655,000 after purchasing an additional 192,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 34.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 731,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,127,000 after purchasing an additional 186,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.77.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $300.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.56. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $213.38 and a twelve month high of $332.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $307.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.27.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.45. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.53 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total value of $4,881,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 6,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $2,022,642.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,387 shares of company stock valued at $18,661,233 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

