Cormark Comments on Lundin Gold Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) – Cormark issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lundin Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, February 15th. Cormark analyst N. Dion expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter. Cormark has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LUG. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Scotiabank lowered Lundin Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Desjardins decreased their target price on Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$11.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Lundin Gold to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Lundin Gold from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.25.

LUG opened at C$9.96 on Thursday. Lundin Gold has a 1-year low of C$8.82 and a 1-year high of C$12.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43. The company has a market cap of C$2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.41.

Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

