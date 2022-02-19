Cormark Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SSR Mining in a report released on Tuesday, February 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.44.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. upped their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$38.50 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of SSR Mining stock opened at $18.50 on Friday. SSR Mining has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $20.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 6.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SSR Mining by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SSR Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SSR Mining by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Denver, CO.

