Cormark Weighs in on Kinross Gold Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Stock analysts at Cormark reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Kinross Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CSFB set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James set a $8.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.38.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $5.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.84. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $8.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,792,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 4,360.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 84.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,875 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.