Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Position Boosted by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 96.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,215,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 596,451 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 2.07% of Crane worth $115,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Crane by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 184,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,663,000 after purchasing an additional 34,140 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crane by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crane by 296.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 11,283 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Crane by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Crane by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,734 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CR opened at $102.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.99 and a 200-day moving average of $99.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.65. Crane Co. has a 12-month low of $82.89 and a 12-month high of $108.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Crane had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $770.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Crane’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.20.

In related news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total transaction of $209,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

