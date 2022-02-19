Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Price Target Cut to €15.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €16.00 ($18.18) to €15.00 ($17.05) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a €15.00 ($17.05) target price (down from €15.50 ($17.61)) on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($18.18) to €17.00 ($19.32) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crédit Agricole from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €14.60 ($16.59) to €14.70 ($16.70) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.05.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRARY opened at $7.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.80. Crédit Agricole has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $8.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.22.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 7.03%. As a group, analysts predict that Crédit Agricole will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

