Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Price Target Cut to €15.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €16.00 ($18.18) to €15.00 ($17.05) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a €15.00 ($17.05) target price (down from €15.50 ($17.61)) on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($18.18) to €17.00 ($19.32) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crédit Agricole from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €14.60 ($16.59) to €14.70 ($16.70) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.05.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CRARY opened at $7.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.80. Crédit Agricole has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $8.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.22.
About Crédit Agricole
Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.
