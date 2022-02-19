Credit Suisse AG Buys 1,920 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,403 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 14.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jason Robert Randall sold 8,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $1,000,109.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total value of $42,833.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ APPF opened at $113.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 1,889.50 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.14. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.88 and a 12-month high of $177.08.

APPF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens upgraded AppFolio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppFolio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.50.

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

