Credit Suisse AG Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,277 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVA. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Innoviva by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,305,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,278 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Innoviva by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,419,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,714,000 after purchasing an additional 725,120 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Innoviva by 885.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 442,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 397,449 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Innoviva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,478,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Innoviva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,894,000. 99.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Innoviva, Inc. bought 3,614,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,073,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Innoviva stock opened at $19.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.51. Innoviva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $20.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 75.82 and a current ratio of 54.02.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.27). Innoviva had a return on equity of 56.88% and a net margin of 67.84%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of biopharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate, and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

