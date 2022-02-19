Credit Suisse AG Has $1.76 Million Position in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 358,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 256,550 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GGB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,091,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,042,000 after purchasing an additional 55,073 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Gerdau by 217.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,054,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145,986 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Gerdau in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,961,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gerdau by 6.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 425,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 26,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Gerdau by 13.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,562,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,917,000 after acquiring an additional 525,603 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GGB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.10 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gerdau in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gerdau currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.05.

NYSE:GGB opened at $4.98 on Friday. Gerdau S.A. has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $7.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day moving average is $5.09.

The company also recently declared a Special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.2577 dividend. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous Special dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.05%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.54%.

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

