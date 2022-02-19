Credit Suisse AG Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,277 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

OMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

In other news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

OMI stock opened at $37.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.40. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $49.16.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment consists of the United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services businesses. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through production and kitting operations.

