Credit Suisse AG Raises Position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Prothena were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRTA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Prothena by 1,129.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Prothena by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prothena in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Prothena in the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prothena in the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prothena alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA opened at $33.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.59. Prothena Co. plc has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $79.75.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13). Prothena had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 34.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total transaction of $237,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $11,250,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PRTA. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Prothena from $87.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Prothena from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prothena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.