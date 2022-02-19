Credit Suisse AG Raises Stake in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,438 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NMRK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Newmark Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,742,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,844 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Newmark Group by 32.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,584,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,987,000 after purchasing an additional 632,707 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Newmark Group by 125.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 498,233 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Newmark Group by 10.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,080,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,021,000 after purchasing an additional 481,240 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in Newmark Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 6,264,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,235,000 after purchasing an additional 274,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NMRK opened at $17.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.19. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $19.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.77.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Newmark Group had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $984.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.38%.

In related news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick purchased 227,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $3,940,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.53 per share, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NMRK shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

