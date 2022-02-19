Credit Suisse Group Boosts Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Price Target to €26.00

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from €25.00 ($28.41) to €26.00 ($29.55) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ADRNY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.67.
Shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize stock opened at $30.67 on Friday. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $35.63. The company has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.41.
About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.
