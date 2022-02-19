Credit Suisse Group Boosts Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Price Target to €26.00

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from €25.00 ($28.41) to €26.00 ($29.55) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ADRNY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.67.

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize stock opened at $30.67 on Friday. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $35.63. The company has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.41.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 17.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

