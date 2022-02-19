Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $134.83.

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $118.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.64. Cboe Global Markets has a 12-month low of $94.41 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBOE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 12.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 13.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

