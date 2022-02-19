Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $134.83.

Shares of CBOE opened at $118.81 on Tuesday. Cboe Global Markets has a 1-year low of $94.41 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.64.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.10%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 12.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 13.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 5.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

