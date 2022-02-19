Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "CREDIT SUISSE GROUP and Winterthur offer investment products, private banking and financial advisory services, as well as insurance and pension solutions. Credit Suisse First Boston provides securities underwriting, sales and trading, financial advisory, investment research, venture capital and asset management services.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 10.40 to CHF 10.60 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 8.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Credit Suisse Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.23.

Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $8.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.01. Credit Suisse Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,939,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,614,000 after buying an additional 294,425 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 13.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,344,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,085,000 after buying an additional 399,553 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,840,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,385,000 after buying an additional 1,527,516 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,239,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,587,000 after buying an additional 423,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,155,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,258,000 after buying an additional 204,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

