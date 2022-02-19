Credit Suisse Group Trims MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Target Price to $27.00

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 87.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MYTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Societe Generale raised shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Shares of NYSE MYTE opened at $14.43 on Thursday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $35.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a PE ratio of -21.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.05). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 7.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

