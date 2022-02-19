Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Short Interest Update

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the January 15th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CXDO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Crexendo in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crexendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Crexendo in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Crexendo stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. Crexendo has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $7.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average is $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.50 million, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

In other Crexendo news, CEO Steven G. Mihaylo purchased 75,000 shares of Crexendo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven G. Mihaylo acquired 10,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.08 per share, for a total transaction of $55,570.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 169,500 shares of company stock valued at $828,524 and have sold 40,000 shares valued at $179,160. Corporate insiders own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Crexendo by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 165,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 63,860 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in Crexendo by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 239,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 22,337 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Crexendo during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Crexendo during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

