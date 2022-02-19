Critical Analysis: Growth Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:GCAC) versus Magna International (NYSE:MGA)

Growth Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:GCAC) and Magna International (NYSE:MGA) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Growth Capital Acquisition and Magna International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Growth Capital Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Magna International 1 1 8 0 2.70

Magna International has a consensus price target of $94.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.42%. Given Magna International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Magna International is more favorable than Growth Capital Acquisition.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.3% of Growth Capital Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.9% of Magna International shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Growth Capital Acquisition and Magna International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Growth Capital Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Magna International 4.18% 12.71% 5.32%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Growth Capital Acquisition and Magna International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Growth Capital Acquisition N/A N/A $8.26 million N/A N/A Magna International $36.24 billion 0.64 $1.51 billion $5.01 15.45

Magna International has higher revenue and earnings than Growth Capital Acquisition.

Summary

Magna International beats Growth Capital Acquisition on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Growth Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International, Inc. is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations. The Power and Vision segment comprises of global powertrain systems, electronics systems, mirrors and lighting and mechatronics operations. The Seating Systems segment deals with global seating systems operations. The Complete Vehicles segment focuses on vehicle engineering and manufacturing operations. The company was founded by Frank Stronach in 1957 and is headquartered in Aurora, Canada.

