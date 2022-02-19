Critical Contrast: Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) vs. B2gold (NYSE:BTG)

B2gold (NYSE:BTG) and Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent recommendations for B2gold and Mexus Gold US, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|B2gold
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|Mexus Gold US
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Insider & Institutional Ownership
61.6% of B2gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Mexus Gold US shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares B2gold and Mexus Gold US’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|B2gold
|26.32%
|15.30%
|12.44%
|Mexus Gold US
|N/A
|N/A
|-333.26%
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares B2gold and Mexus Gold US’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|B2gold
|$1.79 billion
|2.43
|$628.06 million
|$0.43
|9.56
|Mexus Gold US
|N/A
|N/A
|-$3.33 million
|($0.01)
|-0.62
B2gold has higher revenue and earnings than Mexus Gold US. Mexus Gold US is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than B2gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Risk and Volatility
B2gold has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mexus Gold US has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
B2gold beats Mexus Gold US on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.
About B2gold
B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
About Mexus Gold US
Mexus Gold US is an exploration stage mining company and is engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration and advancement of gold, silver and copper projects in the state of Nevada and Mexico, as well as, the salvage of precious metals from identifiable sources. The company was founded on June 22, 1990 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.
