Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.700-$10.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.900. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Crocs also updated its FY22 guidance to $9.70-10.25 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crocs from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Get Crocs alerts:

Shares of Crocs stock traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,411,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,214. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.34. Crocs has a 1-year low of $70.34 and a 1-year high of $183.88.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. Crocs had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 201.51%. The firm had revenue of $586.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Crocs will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas J. Treff purchased 8,100 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.44 per share, with a total value of $740,664.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter worth $699,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,967,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,224 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the period. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.