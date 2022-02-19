Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Short Interest Down 19.2% in January

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the January 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRT. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 23.6% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 42.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 10,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 309.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 42,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Cross Timbers Royalty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRT traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.60. 50,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,609. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.98. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The stock has a market cap of $87.60 million, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1009 per share. This is a boost from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.04%.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is an express trust, which operates as a trustee of Southwest Bank. It is created to collect and distribute monthly net profits income to Unitholders. It has interest in certain royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. The firm also has interest in certain working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.