Crown (NYSE:CCK) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $125.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Crown Holdings’ fourth-quarter 2021 earnings and sales beat the Zacks Consensus Estimates and increased year on year. It has been witnessing strong demand across all product lines and geographies, which are generating strong earnings. The company expects adjusted earnings per share (EPS) in the range of $8.00-$8.20 in 2022. Inflated raw material and freight costs, and supply chain issues will impact results this year. High debt and uncertainties related to the pandemic remain concerns. The company will however gain from the increasing global beverage can demand as consumers preferr cans over other packaging formats. It plans to capitalize on this trend through investing in capacity additions, building new plants and strategic acquisitions. Focus on pricing, cost control and capital allocation will also drive growth for the company.”

CCK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crown from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $136.31.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $120.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.02, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12. Crown has a 12 month low of $94.11 and a 12 month high of $124.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 35.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Crown will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $41,509.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Crown by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Crown by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Crown by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Crown by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in Crown by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

