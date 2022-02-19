Crown Tops 1-Day Volume of $583.00 (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. In the last seven days, Crown has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Crown coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0337 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges. Crown has a total market capitalization of $979,819.30 and approximately $583.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,163.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $311.69 or 0.00776052 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.71 or 0.00218393 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005360 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00020663 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Crown

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 29,115,074 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

