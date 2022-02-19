Crypto Sports Tops One Day Trading Volume of $356.00 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 19th. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $116,284.02 and approximately $356.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Crypto Sports has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0425 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 45.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.