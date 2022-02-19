CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) will announce $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for CSX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.44. CSX posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that CSX will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CSX.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSX. TD Securities lowered their target price on CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stephens lowered their target price on CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $34.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.58. CSX has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $38.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.02%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CSX (CSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.