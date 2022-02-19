Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 30,168 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,168 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Viasat were worth $3,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Viasat by 88.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after buying an additional 55,804 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viasat during the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viasat during the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Viasat by 2.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,864 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Viasat by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,321,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $315,077,000 after buying an additional 313,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VSAT opened at $43.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.56 and a beta of 1.15. Viasat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $68.76.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VSAT. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Viasat from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Viasat from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Viasat in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viasat has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.75.

Viasat Company Profile

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

