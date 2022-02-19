Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $3.93 Million Holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 102.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,390 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $3,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avalara in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 760.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Avalara news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $159,295.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.84, for a total transaction of $4,135,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,121 shares of company stock worth $6,558,571. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVLR shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.00.

Avalara stock opened at $93.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Avalara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $191.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.92.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.37 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.43%. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

