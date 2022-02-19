Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $4.07 Million Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,901 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,720 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $4,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,750,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chegg by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,209,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Chegg by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 561,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

CHGG stock opened at $28.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -314.30, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97. Chegg, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.23 and a 52-week high of $109.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a current ratio of 13.65.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $207.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.20 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHGG has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Chegg from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Chegg from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chegg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.64.

In other news, Director Ted Schlein acquired 35,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,313.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $713,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

