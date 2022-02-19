Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $4.13 Million in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 148,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,130,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coupang in the third quarter valued at about $11,796,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coupang by 9.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,247,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,729,000 after buying an additional 111,510 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Coupang by 278.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 30,970 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Coupang by 49.4% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Coupang in the third quarter valued at about $122,938,000. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPNG. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupang currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.
In other news, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $9,576,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael Parker sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $317,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 483,422 shares of company stock valued at $13,250,807.
About Coupang
Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coupang (CPNG)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG).
Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.