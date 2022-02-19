Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 7.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Moody’s by 12.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 3.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 7.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 1.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 52,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,871,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Moody’s by 1.4% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 21,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,827,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s stock opened at $323.58 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $272.60 and a 52 week high of $407.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $374.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $475.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.27.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

