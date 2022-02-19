Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 12,175 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 13.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,175 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Autohome were worth $3,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATHM. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autohome in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 247.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

ATHM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Autohome from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. CLSA dropped their price target on shares of Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Autohome in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autohome has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.80.

Autohome stock opened at $27.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.20. Autohome Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $139.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.84.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The company had revenue of $273.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.18 million. Autohome had a net margin of 37.84% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

