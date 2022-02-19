Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Short Interest Update

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the January 15th total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 500.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 47.8% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMI stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $218.05. 819,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,997. The business has a 50 day moving average of $223.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cummins has a 52 week low of $203.38 and a 52 week high of $277.09. The company has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cummins will post 17.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.75%.

Cummins declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.62.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

