Curis (CRIS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ:CRIS opened at $3.24 on Friday. Curis has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Curis in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Curis by 198.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Curis by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Curis by 367.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 12,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Curis by 1,962.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 17,227 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Curis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Curis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

About Curis

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

