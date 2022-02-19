Curis (CRIS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.
NASDAQ:CRIS opened at $3.24 on Friday. Curis has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.94.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Curis in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Curis by 198.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Curis by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Curis by 367.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 12,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Curis by 1,962.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 17,227 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Curis
Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.
