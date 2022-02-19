CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CyberOptics had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

CyberOptics stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.78. 88,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,884. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.70. CyberOptics has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $49.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in CyberOptics by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,472 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CyberOptics during the 4th quarter valued at $465,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in CyberOptics by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,009 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in CyberOptics by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CyberOptics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corp. engages in designing, developing and manufacturing of precision sensing technology solutions. Its products include Multi-Reflection Suppression Technology, High Precision 3D and 2D Sensors, 3D MRS Sensors and SMT Electronic Assembly Alignment Sensors, Automated Optical Inspection Products, SPI, Semiconductor Wafer and Advanced Packaging Products, General Industrial Metrology Products and Semiconductor Sensors.

