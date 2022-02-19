Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSP shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Datto from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Datto from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Northland Securities set a $42.00 target price on shares of Datto in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Datto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Datto alerts:

In related news, Director Adrian T. Dillon bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.04 per share, with a total value of $240,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Abbot sold 1,899 shares of Datto stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $47,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,513 shares of company stock valued at $4,071,719 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Datto by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,175,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,572,000 after acquiring an additional 227,456 shares during the period. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Datto during the 4th quarter valued at $45,653,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Datto by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,678,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,104,000 after acquiring an additional 300,280 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datto during the 4th quarter valued at $27,493,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Datto by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 900,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,523,000 after acquiring an additional 35,344 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSP traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $25.50. The company had a trading volume of 261,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,563. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.81. Datto has a 52-week low of $21.98 and a 52-week high of $28.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.91, a P/E/G ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.62.

About Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.