David M. Wehner Sells 1,095 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of FB opened at $206.16 on Friday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.18 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $301.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $330.76. The company has a market cap of $561.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McDonough Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,881,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,484,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Finally, BSN Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,637,000. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FB. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. OTR Global raised Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.20.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.