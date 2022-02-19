Decklar Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:DKLRF) Short Interest Down 16.7% in January

Decklar Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:DKLRF) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the January 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS DKLRF opened at $0.45 on Friday. Decklar Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.50.

About Decklar Resources

Decklar Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Holt Property-Canada and Oza Oil Field-Nigeria. The company was founded on November 17, 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

