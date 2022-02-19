Deeper Network (DPR) Price Tops $0.0990 on Major Exchanges

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. In the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. Deeper Network has a total market cap of $102.68 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deeper Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0990 or 0.00000248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00044182 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,731.73 or 0.06828341 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,875.46 or 0.99674224 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00049271 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00051252 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003174 BTC.

About Deeper Network

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,755,621 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

