DeFiSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $123,629.00

DeFiSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 18th. DeFiSocial Gaming has a market capitalization of $5.15 million and $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded flat against the US dollar. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can now be purchased for $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DeFiSocial Gaming’s launch date was December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official website is dfsocial.com . The official message board for DeFiSocial Gaming is defisocial.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DeFiSocial Gaming Coin Trading

