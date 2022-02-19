Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Lowered to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Delivery Hero from €139.00 ($157.95) to €137.00 ($155.68) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Delivery Hero from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Delivery Hero from €160.00 ($181.82) to €153.00 ($173.86) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Delivery Hero from €174.00 ($197.73) to €171.00 ($194.32) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS DLVHF opened at $52.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.80. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of $46.35 and a 1 year high of $170.00.

Delivery Hero SE is a holding company, which engages in the operation of online food ordering portals. It develops an online platform, providing users with information on local restaurants and their delivery services. The firm offers consumers access to online menu cards, order placement, and payment processing applications.

